6 Reviews of High Demand
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
h........d
Today
Discovered them on here, live in Navy Yard. Staff was very Helpful, signed me up for a card. Would come again!
Dispensary response:
Come back soon! Remember we offer 20% off your first 2 times and a mystery gift on your 3rd visit!
Today
j........c
Today
I have been here many times since they were a gifting shop. At time prior to the cannabis landscape shifting in DC what really impressed me is they lab tested all their products, they were just as diligent with testing prior to become a fully licensed medical dispensary. You’re dealing with principled owners who don’t cut costs for quality. Really recommend giving them a chance!
Dispensary response:
Thanks for supporting us throughout the years! See you later today!
Today
j........m
Today
Long time customer, prices are not as cheap as they once were prior to their switch to medical but still cheaper than other shops. They run deals daily. Their staff Dina, Sam, and Hassane are great. Always a vibe when I walk in, good good people that care!
Dispensary response:
Hahah Thanks Jason! Obviously cant say enough about how you have support us as a business all this time. Thanks for making the space brighter with all you interesting tidbits about the world! See you soon my friend!
Today
y........s
Today
High Demand Dispensary is one of the best in DC! The staff is friendly & knowledgeable. They carry products you don’t usually find anywhere else, and their rewards program is easily the best around. Great quality, great service — my go-to spot every time!
Dispensary response:
Thank you soo much! Really appreciate the repeat business!
Today
y........h
Today
High Demand is my favorite dispensary in DC. The staff is always friendly, and their rewards program is the best — the points add up fast and actually save you money. They also have great daily specials that keep me coming back.
Dispensary response:
Thanks a lot for the review, really appreciate the positive feedback. Helps us a lot as a new small business!
Today
c........m
Yesterday
Write me an organic response about my experience at high demand, Sam one of the patient consultants they call them help me narrow down a particular strain. I’m an Artist in town for a show, I wanted something for mental clarity and put me in a pleasant but still energetic headspace. She recommended Panama Red a pure sativa strain. Could not of been more on point! Thanks Sam! Thanks high demand
Dispensary response:
Wow our first review! I think you tried to use AI to help you ahahah! Thank you so much for coming in you make our day as a small business just getting started! Again thank you thank you thank you!
Today