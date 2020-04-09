434 products
Wheel Wednesday!
Spend $100 (before tax) on Wednesday and receive ONE spin on the Wheel of Deals to win a prize!
Prize is valid 30 days from issue date on coupon
All Products
Cru: Roll's Choice
from CRU Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Roll's Choice
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Lemonnade: Cake Mix
from Lemonnade
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Mix
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
High Garden: Lavender Jones
from High Garden
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Sherbhead 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Tri Fi OG
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Premium: Lava Cake
from Harvest
___
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Premium: Strawberry Cheesecake
from Harvest
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Reserve: Royal Jack
from Royal Choice Farms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.98¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Reserve: Bear Candy
from Royal Choice Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Candy
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
Reserve: Wedding Cake
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
Select Elite: 9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 500mg
from Select Oil
___
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Grow Sciences: Death Star 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Mimosa
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Chemdog D 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Jenny Kush
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Cactus Breath
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Dirty Little Secret
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
High Garden: Raspberry Do-Si-Dos
from High Garden
___
THC
0%
CBD
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Garanimals
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Sunshine Daydream
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Premium: AZ Berry Kush
from Desert's Best
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
AZ Berry Kush
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Cresco: Gas Pedal
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cresco: Chem Dawg
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cresco: Purple Prickly Pear
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Lava Cake
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$89.98¼ ounce
Grow Sciences: Daywrecker Diesel 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Lemonnade: Blanco
from Lemonnade
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Blanco
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Chemdog 91 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Valley OG 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Underdog OG 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Potent Planet: Slyme Cookies #1
from Potent Planet
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Ric Flair 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Acai Gelato 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies: Cheetah Piss
from Cookies by Cookies
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheetah Piss
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Wedding Cake 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Tropicana Cookies
from Aeriz
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Lemonnade: Medellin
from Lemonnade
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Medellin
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cresco: Jenny's Kush
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Jet Fuel OG 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Dolato 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
12345 ... 11