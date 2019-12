oregonboi on January 11, 2019

The manger of this place Dosent care about patients he’s out to make a quick buck , I came in for my first time patient visit and the employees told me I could get product free my next time because my card had no more room so now I have room they don’t want to honor it to me and told me I had to re buy but they can’t give me what they said this first time . I have sent people to them. I will never go myself or tell others to go any more worst dispensary yet can’t beleave they treat medical patients like this .