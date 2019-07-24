Sammadyantha
friendly budtenders, a small space but very cozy. They always have great deals going, and amazing prices all throughout the week.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
friendly budtenders, a small space but very cozy. They always have great deals going, and amazing prices all throughout the week.
always go to this one but my vape dont work dont know wth is up
Best bud tenders ever
This is a great place! Lots of variety and the people there are so incredibly nice! And they have stickers!!!! 😃
Wanted to purchase just a few grams of the discount flower not pre-rolls, because sometimes you gotta stretch a dollar until payday. Alas, they can’t be troubled to trifle with such petty change, have a minimum amount set and gladly watched me walk out the door. I guess a small sale lost is no big deal.
We r very sorry we were not able to accommodate you. We do have an 1/8 minimum on our $3 grams. Still just $10.50 an 1/8...sorry we couldn't help you this time. Hopefully we will have an opportunity to make it up to you next time.
It is a decent place and they just opened so they've got growing pains. Bud is great, prices are amazing, the employees are great except this young small guy who does not know how to talk to customers and is quite rude.
Thank you for coming in! Sorry that one of our budtenders was impolite, please come in and talk to one of our managers so that we can address it internally. Have a great day and thank u so much for ur Business!
Really good -expensive- flower, but budtender wasn't friendly at all. I like them to at least seem interested that I'm there.I might go back. Thing is their flower though really good, isn't any better than the other two dispensaries in town.
I want to thank you for coming in! Sorry that you had a less than top not h experience at our Dispensary! We would love the opportunity to make it up to you. As far as our flower, we now have close to 40 strains and while I haven't gone in the other stores here in town to compare, I do know we carry a fairly large variety. If there's a specific strain you'd like to see let us know and we can keep our eyes open
Buyer Beware! This dispensary does not keep their leafly menu updated. Several strains are listed that are not actually sold, and several strains list prices for quantities over 1/8th, but do not sell more than 1/8th! They have no magnifying glasses to preview the buds. They buds are kept in jars with no humidity control packs. The building itself is a very tiny corridor that can fit at most 4-5 customers comfortably at once without feeling crowded. There are only 2 registers and weigh stations - so if the place is packed, you will have to wait a while. Alternative 90's music with baseball playing on the TV makes this place feel more like a trap house than any sort of professional establishment.
Our menu is current and up to date. When we first opened, it was having some issues with syncing, so I apologize for the inconvenience. I do appreciate you coming in though. Your comments about a trap house and not being a professional establishment though..probably unwarranted and a touch out of line. Our employees are compassionate and friendly people who really care about our customers. They take pride in trying to help. We also aim to have a laid back and enjoyable vibe with music and sometimes sports on TV...to help with the wait if there is any...after all, we want everyone to enjoy their time and experience in our Dispensary! As far as moisture packs, we try to avoid those because certain brands have been known to leak chemicals on to the bud that the consumer would be consuming. We also have new handheld display jars that have magnifying elements to see the flower more closely, as well as an on site loop. Wish u the best my friend...and we appreciate your business.
Hard to understand how this establishment can differ so much from others I have shopped at in the state. If you are a medical card holder, while yes the staff will help you in figuring out how much products will cost you, it is very hard to discern the medical card holder price on any of their products. Also the close quarters and cramptness of the storefront make it very hard to enjoy this dispensary. Will not be going back.
We are sorry you did not have a top notch experience! Sometimes we do get busy and we do our best to get everyone in and out without a long wait. As far as the medical pricing, we simply subtract the 20% tax from the price. If you are ever in the area and want to try it again, we would love the opportunity to change your mind! We love our medical customers and we feel they are just as vital to our business as anyone else! Hope you have a great day!
this is definitely the best shop in klamath!