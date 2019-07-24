Glerlynth on September 18, 2019

Buyer Beware! This dispensary does not keep their leafly menu updated. Several strains are listed that are not actually sold, and several strains list prices for quantities over 1/8th, but do not sell more than 1/8th! They have no magnifying glasses to preview the buds. They buds are kept in jars with no humidity control packs. The building itself is a very tiny corridor that can fit at most 4-5 customers comfortably at once without feeling crowded. There are only 2 registers and weigh stations - so if the place is packed, you will have to wait a while. Alternative 90's music with baseball playing on the TV makes this place feel more like a trap house than any sort of professional establishment.