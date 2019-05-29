TallPaul56
Awesome Dispensary I've been to a lot of dispensaries in this state and I do believe that this store has some of the best bud that I've tried. I especially enjoy that many of the strains are unique and were developed by High Level Health. Been there several times and I have not been disappointed. Great loyalty perks, too. Budtenders Dixie, Jasmine, Jake, and Matt are great and very knowledgeable. They're a great source of information if you ask. Looking forward to my next visit!
Hey again, TallPaul56! Thanks so much for another kind review! Enjoy your weekend and we hope to see you in very soon! :)