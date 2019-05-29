Caliban420 on August 19, 2019

just went for the first time a few days ago and was blown away, so used to small lil hole in the wall dispensaries, to walk into a full scale building and have room to breath was awesome, the workers are highly attentive and knowledgeable about their product, I used to go to the people's choice but now I go here, keep up the good work guys, gonna be in here weekly