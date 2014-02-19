Becsnerd
I was just in here today and I paid for a quarter (1/4) and was only given 1/8, or 3.5 grams. It might have been an honest mistake but I’m so disappointed because I was only in Denver for a few days and now I’m back home so I basically got screwed over and there’s no way for me to get the other half that I paid for.
We are sorry to hear about this. Please reach out to our general manager, Heidi, so that we can find a way to remedy the situation. You can email her at storeshlh@gmail.com. Have a great day!