Deals
Every Day: $8 Flower Gram Special!
We Choose A Strain Available at $8/Gram Every Day of the Week!
Daily $8 Gram!
All Products
Strange Love - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.161 gram
$9.161 gram
$32.06⅛ ounce
$59.53¼ ounce
$114.49½ ounce
$224.41 ounce
Cinderella 99 - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$36.64⅛ ounce
$68.69¼ ounce
$128.23½ ounce
$242.721 ounce
Gaston OG - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
SHAKE - CBD
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.331 gram
$7.331 gram
$25.65⅛ ounce
$51.29¼ ounce
$100.75½ ounce
$183.181 ounce
Wedding Cake - Mohave Cannabis
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$36.64⅛ ounce
$68.69¼ ounce
$128.23½ ounce
$242.721 ounce
Critical Mass - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.331 gram
$7.331 gram
$25.65⅛ ounce
$51.29¼ ounce
$102.58½ ounce
$205.161 ounce
Moby Dick - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
Caramel Ice - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
Harlequin - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.161 gram
$9.161 gram
$32.06⅛ ounce
$59.53¼ ounce
$114.49½ ounce
$224.41 ounce
Strawberry Banana - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
Blueberry Cough - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.741 gram
$13.741 gram
$41.22⅛ ounce
$77.85¼ ounce
$146.55½ ounce
$270.191 ounce
Salmon River OG - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.331 gram
$7.331 gram
$25.65⅛ ounce
$51.29¼ ounce
$102.58½ ounce
$205.161 ounce
SHAKE - Ensalada Verde
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.331 gram
$7.331 gram
$25.65⅛ ounce
$51.29¼ ounce
$100.75½ ounce
$183.181 ounce
El Fuego - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
Bruce Banner - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
GSC - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.741 gram
$13.741 gram
$41.22⅛ ounce
$77.85¼ ounce
$146.55½ ounce
$270.191 ounce
Blue Lime Pie - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.491 gram
$16.491 gram
$45.8⅛ ounce
$87.01¼ ounce
$160.29½ ounce
$288.511 ounce
Locktite - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.741 gram
$13.741 gram
$41.22⅛ ounce
$77.85¼ ounce
$146.55½ ounce
$270.191 ounce
Green Crack - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.741 gram
$13.741 gram
$41.22⅛ ounce
$77.85¼ ounce
$146.55½ ounce
$270.191 ounce
Louis XIII OG - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.161 gram
$9.161 gram
$32.06⅛ ounce
$59.53¼ ounce
$114.49½ ounce
$224.41 ounce
Strawberry Short Cookies - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$36.64⅛ ounce
$68.69¼ ounce
$128.23½ ounce
$242.721 ounce
Mickey's OG Kush - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$36.64⅛ ounce
$68.69¼ ounce
$128.23½ ounce
$242.721 ounce
Black Lime Pie - HMH
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.741 gram
$13.741 gram
$41.22⅛ ounce
$77.85¼ ounce
$146.55½ ounce
$270.191 ounce
KAYA - Suppositories - Mixed Hybrid - 1:1 THC/CBD - 60mg each - QTY 5
from KAYA Infusions
30mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Sativa/Indica Blend
Strain
$460.3 gram
$460.3 gram
KAYA - Suppositories - Mixed Hybrid - 1:1 THC/CBD - 120mg each - QTY 5
from KAYA Infusions
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Sativa/Indica Blend
Strain
$640.61 gram
$640.61 gram
KAYA - Rosin - Louis XIII OG - 5g - Sativa
from KAYA Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ gram
$28½ gram
KAYA - Suppositories - Mixed Hybrid - 1:1 THC/CBD - 120mg each - QTY 10
from KAYA Infusions
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Sativa/Indica Blend
Strain
$961.22 gram
$961.22 gram
KAYA - Dab Bucket - GG #4 - 1g - Hybrid
from KAYA Infusions
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
KAYA - Rosin - .5g - Blue Lime Pie - Indica
from KAYA Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ gram
$28½ gram
DRIP - Sauce - King Louis XIII - 1g
from DRIP Oils + Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
KAYA - Suppositories - Mixed Hybrid - 1:1 THC/CBD - 60mg each - QTY 10
from KAYA Infusions
30mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Sativa/Indica Blend
Strain
$720.61 gram
$720.61 gram
Nectar Farms - Apricot Jelly - Batter - 1g - Sativa
from Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
KAYA - Rosin - Original Sour Diesel - 5g - Sativa
from KAYA Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ gram
$28½ gram
KAYA - Health Oil - 1g - Sativa
from KAYA Infusions
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$441 gram
$441 gram
Nectar Farms - Lemon Cake - Sauce - 1g -Sativa
from Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
KAYA - Dab Bucket - Super Lemon Haze - 1g - Sativa
from KAYA Infusions
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
KAYA - KIEF - Blue OG - 1g - Indica
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Nectar Farms - Black Cherry Jelly - Live Batter - 1g - Indica
from Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
KAYA - Sap - .5g - Blueberry Cough - EHO - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12½ gram
$12½ gram
KAYA - KIEF - Moby Dick - 1g - Sativa
from KAYA Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
