I ALWAYS USE HMH there great!
4.8
10 reviews
By far the cleanest & best flower and concentrates in Northern AZ! The staff is always on point.
Hey mtt_fox! Thanks so much for your review. We're thrilled to hear how much you enjoy our products and are thrilled to be able to provide them for you! Fill out a review sheet for 100 points next time you're in! #HMHLovesYou #KAYAcures
Was an amazing stop for my birthday vacation. Got a great brownie for free and already been back a second time In 2 days for more drip batter and some of their kaya shatter to try. cant wait to stop on my way home down the mountain saturday!
Thank you for your review Rastaroar <3 We take quality very seriously and we are happy to hear you were pleased with the meds you received! #hmhlovesyou #findmykaya
HMH is simply the best dispensary in AZ!. Great product and excellent service!
Hey there AZ_RadioMan, thank you for the feedback!! We are so happy to hear you enjoyed your experience with us! Everybody at HMH truly works hard to ensure that every patient gets the best information and medicine Northern Arizona can provide. #hmhlovesyou
Great quality products and awesome staff! Best flower around.
Hey there Ragecaage, thank you for the feedback!! Happy to hear you enjoy our premium, Flagstaff-grown flower and cannabis products--thanks for keeping it local! Everybody at HMH, including our grow and extractions team truly does work hard to ensure that every patient gets the best experience and medicine Northern Arizona can provide! Thank you for being such a valuable member of the HMH patient family!! Be well!! #hmhlovesyou #lovemykaya #onlyathmh
I might love the employees more then I love hot Cheetos dipped in nacho cheese.
Hey There, Laurencat25, We love you and how magical our day becomes when you walk in the door! #hmhfamily #hmhlovesyou
Very helpful. Shout out the hmh crew.
Hey, TheJuicePressa, we are happy you are pleased with our staff <3 We love you too!
this was the first dispo i ever went to. everyone was real cool and patient helping me out. good products and good music playing in the waiting room! definitely my favorite dispensary in flagstaff.
Hey there salad7, thank you for the feedback!! Happy to hear you enjoyed the experience with us as well as our Flagstaff-grown flower and cannabis products--thanks for keeping it local! Everybody at HMH, including our grow and extractions team truly does work hard to ensure that every patient gets the best medicine Northern Arizona can provide! Thank you for being such a valuable member of the HMH patient family!! Be well!! #hmhlovesyou #lovemykaya #onlyathmh
They have the best flower in Arizona, I will always shop here. Their top shelf is worth the few extra bucks
Hey there 27Szmutko420, thank you for the feedback!! Happy to hear you enjoy our premium, Flagstaff-grown flower and cannabis products--thanks for keeping it local! Everybody at HMH, including our grow and extractions team truly does work hard to ensure that every patient gets the best medicine Northern Arizona can provide! Thank you for being such a valuable member of the HMH patient family!! Be well!! #hmhlovesyou #lovemykaya #onlyathmh
They are all awesome I love this place so much! I drive from out of town to come here. Best in AZ I've been a customer for years.
Hey, Mrs. DD, we are happy you are pleased with our staff <3 We love you too! Everybody at HMH, including our grow and extractions team truly does work hard to ensure that every patient gets the best medicine Northern Arizona can provide! Thank you for being a valued member of our patient family! #hmhlovesyou