2moar
Super friendly Bud Tenders, Always have what I want in stock, great prices.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Super friendly Bud Tenders, Always have what I want in stock, great prices.
The ONLY place to go. Best selection and quality
so medical are dealers when people can go an get there own ounce of pot every day but medical patient can only get 2 ounces a month so when did i become a black market dealer i would like to know an please dont tell me im a black market dealer thats comes from manager or god in back
Visited on a trip to Mount Hood and found it to be such a wonderful experience. The staff was friendly and extremely knowledgable -- they were ready to chat farms, growing methods, and make great recommendations. Found the perfect strain for a day of hiking -- so perfect, we came back the next day for concentrates. Loved the national parks theme as well. Would go out of my way to visit again.
Best store in town. Recommend this store to anyone in the location. The girls are always very nice to me and my family the quality is great and so are the prices.
Great specials and friendly faces.
Love this place! It has the best selection,the best prices and the best people! Every time I have come in I am greeted with a smile and a helpful, positive attitude. Awesome ladies :) They deserve your patronage ! Great deals, too
The ladies that I have had the pleasure of waited on me and my husband everytime we have come into the shop they are so personal and kind! Not only do you ask them or tell them how your feelings and they say is will help and yes I get home and they were right it's just what we needed! So thanks for all your kindness!
Love the girls that work here. Even when busy always willing to help out the customers.
The staff is always friendly and super knowledgeable about the product on hand and it changes constantly! The prices can't be beat.