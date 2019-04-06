Follow
High Octane Dispensary
719-676-2197
Alpaca Cannabis Concentrates
Valid 6/4/2019 – 7/1/2021
Wax and Shatter! All Alpaca wax and shatter $12.50 OTD!
Limit is 8 grams / day per state law.
Discounts
Valid 6/4/2019 – 7/1/2021
Make sure to let us know if you carry a valid Medical card from any state. Are you a local? Let us know before checkout. Military? Thank you for your services. Make sure to let us know to receive your discount. Discounts do not apply to the bottom 2 flower tiers, sale items or Alpaca.