maxxman on October 6, 2019

it was GREAT, EVERYONE WAS VERY HELPFUL. AS I TALKED TO EVERYONE, I WAS VERY HAPPY BECAUSE THEY ( HIGH OCTANE EMPLOYEES) HELP ME FIND "EVERYTHING" I NEEDED. THANKS GUY. AS A VETERAN AN 64YRS OLD THEY ANSWERED ALL MY QUESTIONS. BLESS YOU ALL. THANK YOU FOR MAKING MY EXPERIENCE "FANTASTIC". MAX