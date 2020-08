F........f on August 9, 2020

Red head female budtender was an absolute bitch. Never felt more disrespected while trying to spend money. Condescending, smart-ass with a lack of patience or basic comprehension of customer service. Next time try to treat customers with respect and leave that cunty attitude at home. Product was fire but I can get equal elsewhere without the cantankerous fire crotch. Shit customer service will be your downfall...