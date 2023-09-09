First when the budtendwr brought my order out and the price didn't not make sense what do ever. It told me $84 as my total with a 15% of discount and the price they tried to chard me was $99. The $84 was crossed out and 99 was written in. I explained several times why I was confused but she kept saying it's right like she wasn't understanding what I was even trying to say she just kept dismissing me until she finally understood the 8th time I explained why that price doesn't make any sense. Then I got my change and receipt. I have them 5 $20's which a $100. Sure enough the receipt says I only gave them $90. I went back in to let them know I'm missing $10 and that the receipt says I have them $90 but I know for a fact I only took $100 out of my bank.... so the manager gave me a look and then said "alright im going to go count that drawer down." I completely understand that. I do not understand the attitude and the reason I waited 30 minutes to get my change that they miss took. Just an awful awful experience for this being my first time at this location and I frequent dispensaries quite a bit so it's safe to say I will not be returning to this one.