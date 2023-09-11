High Profile – Martinsville
Logo for High Profile – Martinsville
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

High Profile – Martinsville

Martinsville, IL
556.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

High Profile – Martinsville

Welcome to High Profile, your top source for premium cannabis in Martinsville and surrounding communities in Illinois. Located at 3001 N. York Street in Martinsville, our store is conveniently situated in Southeast Illinois approximately 30 miles west of Terre Haute, IN, near I-70 and just a short drive down US-40 from Marshall, IL. We carry a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates. Our goal is to be the trusted source of cannabis in the communities we serve. As longtime cannabis insiders, we’re proud to curate the best experience and selection available – for both recreational and medical customers. You’re sure to find the right products and vibes with help from our team of experienced and friendly Budtenders. We’re coming soon and will be open 7 days a week from 9 AM to 8 PM. Come visit High Profile in Martinsville for top quality cannabis and exceptional service.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 9
3001 N York Street, Martinsville, IL
Send a message
Call 2173362756
Visit website
License 284.000305-AUDO
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

Photos of High Profile – Martinsville

Promotions at High Profile – Martinsville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from High Profile – Martinsville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

1 Review of High Profile – Martinsville

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.