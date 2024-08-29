I visited you establishment the afternoon of 6/28/24 and I would first like to thank you for choosing Martinsville for your dispensary, I live out of state and the miles + the cost of competing product made the trip to Il a no go. I called a few times that day (crazy day) and the customer care was very polite, friendly and knowledgeable. The tender (98586) Was also friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. I took his advice on a couple of products and was very pleased. From the Sheriff's warm welcome to his "Come again!" was an all-around excellent experience as were ALL of the products I purchased. The overall atmosphere I thought was a little cold and mechanical. Plain and unaccommodating. I have chronic back pain an a couple of barstools would have been nice so I could have asked my budtender a few more questions, That won't stop me from coming back , as I said, smiling faces when I got home. Thank You Big Mike