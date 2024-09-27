High Profile - Metropolis
High Profile Cannabis Shop in Metropolis, IL, is a premier recreational dispensary that offers exceptional customer service and top-notch products, with discounts for medical patients, veterans, seniors, and new customers. Conveniently located on US-45 just west of I-24 near Paducah, KY, and surrounded by scenic beauty, High Profile is a must-visit destination for cannabis enthusiasts. Our dispensary boasts a diverse selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower, potent concentrates, flavorful edibles, and convenient pre-rolls. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you in finding the perfect products to suit your preferences and needs. High Profile of Metropolis dispensary is open 9am - 9pm seven days a week.

1801 E. 5th St. Metropolis, Illinois, IL
License 284.000314-AUDO
Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

2 Reviews of High Profile - Metropolis

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
September 27, 2024
BADU LUVV*** 😍😍 Cute little place and friendliest people OMG!! made a shy gal like me feel a type of way. Came for the cannibus but stayed for the company! 😘😘
September 9, 2024
High profiles going to make thrive drop those prices. If its anything like missouri stores ill be switching on over to thrive great rewards program
