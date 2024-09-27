High Profile - Metropolis

High Profile Cannabis Shop in Metropolis, IL, is a premier recreational dispensary that offers exceptional customer service and top-notch products, with discounts for medical patients, veterans, seniors, and new customers. Conveniently located on US-45 just west of I-24 near Paducah, KY, and surrounded by scenic beauty, High Profile is a must-visit destination for cannabis enthusiasts. Our dispensary boasts a diverse selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower, potent concentrates, flavorful edibles, and convenient pre-rolls. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you in finding the perfect products to suit your preferences and needs. High Profile of Metropolis dispensary is open 9am - 9pm seven days a week.