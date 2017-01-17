Really enjoy this little house on pearl. The flower is really well priced. However my experience is the flower needs to be flushed better. Effects the burn of the joint and taste. Their selection of hash is good. I purchached ole ice hash. Very high quality. The staff is super helpful.

Dispensary said:

Hi Mossy423moss, We greatly appreciate your feedback. That is unfortunate to hear about the joint you purchased from us. We will take note of this, as we do buy from wholesale vendors. Our grow will be up and running towards the end of the summer, beginning of fall. But we will be more then happy to pass this information along to the vendors. But in the mean time, next time you come in, let us know and we will issue to you a 10% voucher card :) Thank you for being a loyal patient!