First-Time Patients 🤩FIRST TIME CUSTOMER DEAL - $1 House 1/8th OR $2 MEDMAN 1G VAPE CART OR $3 250MG MEDMAN GUMMIES🤩 📣2ND VISIT - 25% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE📣 🤯3RD VISIT - BUY A HALF GET A HALF ½ OFF!🤯 NEW PUNCH CARD PROGRAM!!! 🔥5% BACK IN LOYALTY POINTS EVERY PURCHASE🔥 Announcement Haven't shopped in 90 days = New CUSTOMER! FIRST TIME DEAL - $1 House 1/8th OR $2 MEDMAN 1G VAPE CART OR $3 250MG MEDMAN GUMMIES 2ND VISIT - 25% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE 3RD VISIT - BUY A HALF GET A HALF ½ OFF!🤯 🤯PUNCH CARD PROGRAM FOR ALL CUSTOMERS🤯