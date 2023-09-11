DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
High Society Weed Dispensary Mount Pleasant
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
High Society Weed Dispensary Mount Pleasant
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
317 N Mission Street, Mount Pleasant, MI
License AU-R-001102
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
0 Reviews of High Society Weed Dispensary Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.