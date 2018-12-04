Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Awesome! On time delivery. Very tasty and sticky! Fingers completely covered after rolling 5 doobs😜
Brodaeus
on April 2, 2019
Had some issues with my initial delivery but they more than made up for it. They’ve been my go-to ever since; the flower is well cured and very potent and the carts are tasty. Delivery has always been right on time or earlier. I appreciate the texts for flash sales too.
Macdaddy710
on March 29, 2019
The guys was nice but he was running late so I had to sit outside for like 10 mins waiting for him. That was fine he gave me a discount for it but 2 of the 3 slices I got were just super dry and had lost all of there terpene profile. Probably wont be coming back especially cause you don't get to see what you getting till you actually get it
csully123
on February 5, 2019
Great quality and quick service!
Outdoors420
on December 11, 2018
WOW!
This flower is top-notch. I will be ordering again very soon!
WestbrooksFinest
on December 7, 2018
Friendly convenient and some of the best product I’ve seen in a while. High Tide has found a new regular customer! Thanks again!
Dispensary said:
Thanks Westbrooksfinest! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
staystoned000420
on December 4, 2018
Awesome experience, fast delivery, fire strains! Will definitely be a repeat customer!
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your review staystoned000420, we appreciate your business!
inspectahdec
on December 4, 2018
My favorite cannabis company
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the kind words, we look forward to seeing you again soon!