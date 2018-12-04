Macdaddy710 on March 29, 2019

The guys was nice but he was running late so I had to sit outside for like 10 mins waiting for him. That was fine he gave me a discount for it but 2 of the 3 slices I got were just super dry and had lost all of there terpene profile. Probably wont be coming back especially cause you don't get to see what you getting till you actually get it