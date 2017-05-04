Seth.Lee on February 11, 2019

Cannaccountant is delusional, pretty sure we know who it is. I am the head of cultivation here and I can assure you myclobutanil (Eagle 20) is not used in any products we sell. We are required to submit our product for testing and using this specific product, along with many others would result in huge fines and ultimately the loss of our licenses which we value very much. The flower produced at High West is all natural. We use 100% organic means of pest control. We have some of the best flower in Colorado, guaranteed and we welcome everyone to come see for yourself. Haters gonna hate.