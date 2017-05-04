Vabadboi757
First time going there treated me good very polite lady who took care of me first time being there
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
First time going there treated me good very polite lady who took care of me first time being there
Knowledgeable and friendly staff always helping out in any way possible! I always leave very satisfied and find the quality and deals to be unmatched.
this place has always had fire everything i ever purchased here was top notch been coming for like 3 years i dont know their weed is that good live resin too.
Cannaccountant is delusional, pretty sure we know who it is. I am the head of cultivation here and I can assure you myclobutanil (Eagle 20) is not used in any products we sell. We are required to submit our product for testing and using this specific product, along with many others would result in huge fines and ultimately the loss of our licenses which we value very much. The flower produced at High West is all natural. We use 100% organic means of pest control. We have some of the best flower in Colorado, guaranteed and we welcome everyone to come see for yourself. Haters gonna hate.
myclobutanil is a fungicide that turns into cyanide when combusted. Do you really want to trust your life to a greedy company that cannot prove safety testing of the products they happily sell you?? Dont shop at high west if you value your health.
Wonderful associates!
Awesome store and staff I stop in every time in there
great staff and amazing products very comparable prices
Thank you for the great review! We're happy to hear you had a great experience. Looking forward to seeing you again soon as we continue to drop new products!
10/10 flower. Expensive but so worth the price for the quality you get. I’ve been shopping all around and I highly recommend!
Thank you so much for your kind review of our products. We take great pride in growing only the best, so we're glad you agree! :)
I love coming to visit my buds, Evi & Kelly. I love going to buy the buds too. Best strains at the best price.
Thanks for always coming in and saying hi to our budtenders and for buying some buds. :) We appreciate it!