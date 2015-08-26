RedEyedJedi541 on August 17, 2017

Hands down, my mo effin favorite. I live in eastern Oregon, and every time I come through you dudes are super friendly, and always down for a good conversation about weed, and the surrounding area. The selection is amazing, hands down the best bud I've ever smoked. Large amounts of their flower comes from farms in the area, and I have yet to see them carrying something that has been anything other than topshelf in my opinion. The building itself is very chill, the atmosphere relaxed and friendly. I've never felt out of place, nor have I ever felt that I was inconveniencing the bud tenders with all of my questions. Would recommend to anyone looking to visit their first dispensary, or anyone lookin for a dispensary..... period.