171 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 114
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Top Shelf Tuesday
Every Tuesday ALL top shelf strains are marked down to $10!
rec only
Top Shelf Tuesday
Every Tuesday ALL top shelf strains are marked down to $10!
rec only
Staff picks
Purple Petals 1st Pull - Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Petals
Strain
$721 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cream fudge
from Laurie + MaryJane
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NOT STRAIN SPECIFIC
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Blood Diamond 1g Cartridge - Bobsled
from Bobsled Extracts
55.92%
THC
10.09%
CBD
Blood Diamonds
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
All Products
Blue Lemon Thai - LTRMN
from LTRMN
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Lemon Thai
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Huckleberry - Spherop Farms
from Spherop Farms
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Huckleberry
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Cookies - Western Oregon Botanicals
from Western Oregon Botanicals
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
original cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight - Eugenius
from Eugenius
6.19%
THC
14%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin - Green Queen Farms
from Green Queen Farms
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Train - Bishop Orchard
from Bishop Orchard
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Moneky Train
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Gas - High Winds Farm
from High Winds Farm
27.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Gas
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch - Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banner
from Old Apple Farm
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banner
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grandaddy purple
from LTRMN
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherb Durb - Cosmic Treehouse
from Cosmic Treehouse
14%
THC
0%
CBD
sherb durb
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison - Old Apple Frm
from Old Apple Farm
19.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stumptown Diesel - Old Apple Farm
from Old Apple Farm
19.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Stumptown Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush - Tomato Valley
from Tomato Valley
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker - Green Queen Farms
from Green Queen Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Queen Farms
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch - Green Queen Farms
from Green Queen Farms
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Punch - Midnight Trich Farms
from Midnight Trich Farms
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Punch
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai - Phyre Farm
from Phyre Farm
18.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple - LTRMN
from LTRMN
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DeadHead OG - LRTRM
from LTRMN
24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) shatter - White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
73.19%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Chem De La Chem Shatter - WLE
from White Label Extracts
73%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Jack Cheese Shatter- WLE
from White Label Extracts
69.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Cheese
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Cadillac Cookies 1g Shatter - Alpine
from Alpine Extracts
72%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Cadillac Cookies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost Shatter - White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Lemon Zkittlez - White Label Extracts - Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
72.82%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
GSC X Do Si Dos Pull n Snap - White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
69.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC X Do si Dos
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Berzerker - Indica - W vapes
from W Vapes
79.1%
THC
0.64%
CBD
berzerker
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Oregon Diesel Rosin Jam - Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
74.9%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Sour Grape - Alpine
from Alpine Extracts
75%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Fresh Squeezed - Alpine Extracts
from Alpine Extracts
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Fresh Squeezed
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Kush Train Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
69.2%
THC
1.18%
CBD
Kush Train
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
61.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Hippie Crippler Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
55.5%
THC
3.86%
CBD
Hippie Crippler
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kandy Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kandy
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Lightsaber Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
74.6%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Lightsaber
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
AK-47 Live Resin - Buddies
from Buddies Brand
65.1%
THC
0.17%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
12345