N3wAg3Hippi3 on March 19, 2017

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Ever wish you could find a dispensary that had it all? Where you didn't have to wait in a cramped waiting room or be welcomed bt a not so friendly front desk. Have you ever seen top shelf bud? If you have, are you sure? Well it's time to leave all the negativity behind and do yourself a favor and stop in at higher grade. They weren't playing around when they gave their self the name higher-grade. From the beautiful display cases all the way down to the bright light magnifying glass, higher grade lives up to their name. I'm sure you have seen medical dispensaries test their flower but I can almost bet you that they won't shut up magnifying glass in your face to let you know they have the best damn weed in Colorado. Now that's just my opinion and they definitely will not be boastful but will let the product do the talking for itself. Also their pre rolls are always rolled with nugs and never trim. If you are a fan of Olio , blessed you are, as they keep stock of that premium golden goodness we all love. The best part was it was only 17 minutes from my house and was the best experience I've ever had at a dispensary. Finally found a dispensary that can supply Bud worth pressing into rosin.