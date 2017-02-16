PhilMyKraken420
Great staff and so far amazing quality product.
5.0
10 reviews
First of all, the staff here are by far the most friendly and knowledgeable I have encountered in Denver. They have a great selection of flowers and concentrates. Their prices are excellent and they have great deals that make them even better. Additionally, I also noticed that their shop was well organized and had a pleasantly chill vibe. If I could give more than five stars, I definitely would.
dank flower good prices proud to be a member
This is an excellent shop. Hunter, Ivory, Mike and the Higher Grade are quite knowledgeable and incredibly warm & friendly. The variety of quality products is generous and affordably priced. This shop has off street parking. PUREVIBE highly recommends Higher Grade.
I became a member after going here twice because it’s that good. The bud is awesome, great prices on concentrates, and the staff is the friendliest I’ve encountered. They also have a huskey that hangs around sometimes who is pretty awesome as well.
If you have your medical card and have not been to higher grade I'm sorry you have been dealing with shitty dispensaries. Higher grade in my opinion is the best Denver has to offer! They have the best buds in town big and beautiful and their concentrates are out of this word they carry olio green dot and incredible extracts from shatter and wax to live resin
Excellent staff. Excellent deals. Excellent product. 5* from. W.
Medical patients look no further! Wonderful staff, the biggest, healthiest buds around! They have amazing deals for becoming a member! I'm so happy I found this place!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Ever wish you could find a dispensary that had it all? Where you didn't have to wait in a cramped waiting room or be welcomed bt a not so friendly front desk. Have you ever seen top shelf bud? If you have, are you sure? Well it's time to leave all the negativity behind and do yourself a favor and stop in at higher grade. They weren't playing around when they gave their self the name higher-grade. From the beautiful display cases all the way down to the bright light magnifying glass, higher grade lives up to their name. I'm sure you have seen medical dispensaries test their flower but I can almost bet you that they won't shut up magnifying glass in your face to let you know they have the best damn weed in Colorado. Now that's just my opinion and they definitely will not be boastful but will let the product do the talking for itself. Also their pre rolls are always rolled with nugs and never trim. If you are a fan of Olio , blessed you are, as they keep stock of that premium golden goodness we all love. The best part was it was only 17 minutes from my house and was the best experience I've ever had at a dispensary. Finally found a dispensary that can supply Bud worth pressing into rosin.
It makes everyone here at Higher Grade smile when we get reviews like this. Our product speaks for itself and our staff is top notch. What more could a patient want?! Next time your in, show us this awesome review and we will show you major love!
Congrats on the new opening. Big fan of the olio wax. Flower looked and smelled great. New store is clean and staff was very welcoming. Will definitely be going back.
Thank you! The guys and gals over at Olio do an amazing job. We are very lucky to carry their products. Next time your in, show us this review and we will give you a great Olio discount!