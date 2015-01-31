Richiefp2.0 on September 13, 2018

I wrote a previous review just hours ago for this place. I’m not the kind of person that complains, but this place deserves another complaint. After writing a review complaining about several things with this dispensary, I decided to place a preorder with these guys. I’m not sure what I was thinking! I placed an order for 1g of shatter being sold on their menu as 85% THC. Great! I’ll have my wife pick it up for me. However when the shatter arrives home the package reads 64.82% THC and the 502 total is 64.82%...the total cannanbinoids aren’t even 85%. Really? Isn’t this false advertising? I can barely walk and I require others to pickup my medicine. It would be nice to know what I’m ordering. Anyway, hope this helps others who need this medicine to function and were considering this dispensary. Just be aware you may or may not get what you thought you ordered.