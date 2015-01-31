MateoM
Expensive!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Expensive!
Quick, knowledgeable, can be busy.
WoW! Super nice and so understanding about my ID having a crease in it and being from out of state, !!!THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! Dog lovers as well HUGE plus!
Friendly staff, great selection. Fun loyalty program.
A knowledgable staff with a clean, professional atmosphere.
Nothing too great best strain they have is girl scout cookies and it's not that good either
You’ll encounter a few bad apples behind the counter after queuing like cattle to save a buck on ditch.
I really don't entirely understand the negative reviews, so I felt the need to counteract them objectively. I have had nothing but positive experiences with Higher Leaf. Having gone in the other day with a multitude of questions (I have zero experience with concentrates, I was given plenty of time to review my symptoms, what I needed, and a series of strains to choose from. I was also explained the effects of all the strains I was shown and what they believed would benefit my illnesses the most. Overall, the atmosphere is wonderful, the bud-tenders are knowledgeable and friendly, and I have never received bunk product. Would recommend this location!
👌
I wrote a previous review just hours ago for this place. I’m not the kind of person that complains, but this place deserves another complaint. After writing a review complaining about several things with this dispensary, I decided to place a preorder with these guys. I’m not sure what I was thinking! I placed an order for 1g of shatter being sold on their menu as 85% THC. Great! I’ll have my wife pick it up for me. However when the shatter arrives home the package reads 64.82% THC and the 502 total is 64.82%...the total cannanbinoids aren’t even 85%. Really? Isn’t this false advertising? I can barely walk and I require others to pickup my medicine. It would be nice to know what I’m ordering. Anyway, hope this helps others who need this medicine to function and were considering this dispensary. Just be aware you may or may not get what you thought you ordered.