I recently purchased a 60 dollar gram of concentrate from the Seaside location only to find it within 2 weeks of its expiration date. Concentrate was sold as sauce but actually more like a hard puck that tastes stale and dry. After speaking with the manager of the facility I was told I can receive 15% off my next purchase however there was nothing they could do about the 60 dollars I spent on stale product. Very disappointing especially being a medical patient, this facility is not here for the patients!
Stopped by here on a recommendation of a co-worker. This might just be my go-to dispensery. Check in was fast. My bud tender Travis was knowledgeable and helpful. Picked up an 1/8 of Dream Beaver. Top Quality Flower 👍🏼. Great hours too.
Yesterday afternoon was my first time here and I loved it! Sign-up was quick and easy, the wait times were within reason, and the service was phenomenal (Claire was my budtender)!
Parking was a bit of a pain, but not too bad.
This is my top goto collective it has a good location and very convenient hours.
The staff is always friendly and never make you feel rushed or pressuerd. Make sure to check out there daily deals and enjoy there rewards system.