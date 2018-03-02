Edmacca
Awesome
4.5
10 reviews
I think they are awesome, and make me feel welcomed and accepted. as a tourist, this is all new and overwelming at times. this dispensary makes me feel like i never left the house. very homey vibe
Best dispensary in the 831
Great deals. Really nice and informative staff. Preprolls are fire here! Would absolutely come back to this location.
This was my first time visiting a dispensary. Everyone there from the front desk clerk to the budtenders were all very friendly and knowledgeable. I waited about five minutes to get in, stood in line for ten. I told my budtender what I needed and he offered several suggestions, without being pushy about it. I walked out with a tonic, 2 packs of sensi-chews, chicolates and 2 bags of cookies for $60. So prices are great! Quality of the products are also top-notch. This newbie definitely recommends them.
Be me. First time customer. Outta state. Walk in. Friendly staff. Clean store. Ushered in. Wait in line. Meet bud tender. She is awesome. Helps me and my gf. Buy some dank cartridge (sativa) Leave. Get in car. Try it out. Doesn’t work. Walk back in, ask for exchange. Doesn’t work for factory exchange. Adam, staff member says he’ll take care of me. Takes care of me. Gets me a battery that works for the cartridge. Free. Blown away. Did. Not. Have. To. Do. Five stars. Thank you guys. Smoke weed everyday.
Best in town. Enuff said
I always feel welcome here! I'm a medical patient & love the variety of products. I love the daily deals too. If you're on a budget, they have something for you. If your the.consisuier type, they got you covered at a decent price. Getting in & parking is only slight issue
I recently purchased a 60 dollar gram of concentrate from the Seaside only to find it within 2 weeks of its expiration date. Concentrate was sold as sauce but actually more like a hard puck that tastes stale and dry. After speaking with the manager of the facility I was told I can receive 15% off my next purchase however there was nothing they could do about the 60 dollars I spent on stale product. Very disappointing especially being a medical patient, this facility is not here for the patients!
This was my first time at a dispensary and the staff was very helpful. Cody walked us through all the products and was very patient. Good selection of concentrates