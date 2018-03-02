Celticfire78 on April 21, 2019

This was my first time visiting a dispensary. Everyone there from the front desk clerk to the budtenders were all very friendly and knowledgeable. I waited about five minutes to get in, stood in line for ten. I told my budtender what I needed and he offered several suggestions, without being pushy about it. I walked out with a tonic, 2 packs of sensi-chews, chicolates and 2 bags of cookies for $60. So prices are great! Quality of the products are also top-notch. This newbie definitely recommends them.