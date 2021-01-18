[𝙃𝙞]𝙆𝙚𝙞 opened it's doors to the San Diego Cannabis Community in September 2019 and is proud to serve both Recreational Customers age 21 w/ valid Gov. photo ID as well as Medical patients age 18 with a valid Dr Recommendation/MMID Card and valid Gov. photo ID. We offer personalized care for all guests with a variety of smokable, infused, and topical products, and accessories! 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 [𝙃𝙞]𝙆𝙚𝙞's core philosophy is customized service and care. This philosophy of knowledge and compassion goes hand in hand with our love for quality, clean cannabis! With a knowledgable, compassionate team, our goal is to enhance everyday life through a variety of cannabis products for every type of patient and customer. 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗨 With 1,000 of products to choose from, including flower strains, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, pre-rolls and more, [𝙃𝙞]𝙆𝙚𝙞 satisfies all cannabis consumption needs! At [𝙃𝙞]𝙆𝙚𝙞, we involve our budtenders and loyal clients for product purchasing recommendations, so our cannabis menu truly reflects the wants and needs of San Diego!