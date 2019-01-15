thomayas
This place is a cuter than other dispensaries nearby. I enjoy going in. The weed could be better.
4.9
10 reviews
Hippy Trip has the nicest flower in Lincoln County, by far. You can tell they actually care about what they sell because there's a story that goes along with nearly every strain - and there's always a new one (or four) to try. Top notch all the way around.
Thanks so much for your 5 star review, we really appreciate it and your business! Please stop by and see us again soon!
I really like this store. It is a little more expensive for flower than other shops around but it’s worth it. I wish they did do some deals but I still like this store a lot. Super cool owners.
Trailblazah 420, thank you so much for your review. We really appreciate it and your business. See you next time!
I have visited ALL the shops in Lincoln County and many more up and down the Oregon Coast. HIPPY TRIP IS THE BEST SHOP IN THE WORLD!!! I love this shop. The owners are knowledgeable, friendly and genuinely interested in giving great advice on strains, effects, and any other topic you are wanting to discuss:) I would advise everyone; from those that need to medicate daily, to first time smokers just visiting the coast, to go in to Hippy Trip and say HIGH!
Thanks for the awesome review, msbick42! We work hard to provide a welcoming shop and to meet expectations like yours! We are happy to hear we hit the mark for you. Come back and see us soon. Cheers!
This place is great, I recommend it to all of my friends visiting the area!
Thank you so much for your 5 star review and recommending us to your friends! We appreciate you and your business! Please come see as again soon!
Very friendly, very good product fair prices. loved the whales and the bud thank you!!
Ovidid, thank you for your 5 star review! We appreciate your kind words and hope to see you again soon!
This isn't the closest dispensary to me, but it's worth the drive! The environment is friendly, clean and inviting, the owners have exceptional taste - they have given me some of the best recommendations I could hope for - and stopping in feels more like visiting with friends than running an errand. Highly recommend.
LaBarge, thank you so much for taking the time to leave this excellent review. We really appreciate you and your business. Please stop by and see us again soon.
The interior was incredibly immaculate and the bud tender was very knowledgable. There was a nice variety!
Thank you so much for this great 5-star review. We really appreciate your business - see you next time!
Love, love, love this place!!!
Thank you!
This is, by far, the best dispensary I’ve been in from Ca to Or!! They’ve got an incredible selection of products & so many varieties to choose from. They have created a very warm, clean, and friendly environment! Their prices are great and very competitive. It’s a wonderful mom n pop business.. customer service could not be beat! Shay
Thank you so much for your kind review, Shay! It was a pleasure meeting you and your sister! We hope you are enjoying all of your purchases and hope to see you guys again soon!