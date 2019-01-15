msbick42 on September 6, 2019

I have visited ALL the shops in Lincoln County and many more up and down the Oregon Coast. HIPPY TRIP IS THE BEST SHOP IN THE WORLD!!! I love this shop. The owners are knowledgeable, friendly and genuinely interested in giving great advice on strains, effects, and any other topic you are wanting to discuss:) I would advise everyone; from those that need to medicate daily, to first time smokers just visiting the coast, to go in to Hippy Trip and say HIGH!