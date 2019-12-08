309 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 246
Show All 86
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Staff picks
Angel CBD Tincture - 2000mg Peppermint
from Angel CBD
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
Hemp Derived
Strain
$70each
In-store only
High Desert Pure Eucalyptus Balm
from High Desert Pure
215mg
THC
248mg
CBD
Eucalyptus Balm
Strain
$48each
In-store only
Elements - 1 1/4 slim rolling papers
from Elements
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
All Products
Glitter Apples
from Urban Canna
23.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Glitter Apples - Indica Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC - Kline Cultivation
from Kline Cultivation
27%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man - High Latitude Farms
from High Latitude Farms
30.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purps #1- Gardens of Odin
from Gardens of Odin
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purps
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat - Cannaflow Farms
from CannaFlo Farms
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who - Eugene Cultivators
from Eugene Cultivators
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake - Eugene Cultivators
from Eugene Cultivators
30.2%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa - Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch - Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
20%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J1 - Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
J1
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Punch - Midnight Trich Farms
from Midnight Trich Farms
27.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Lemon Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream - Midnight Trich Farms
from Midnight Trich Farms
29%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints - Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
25.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire - Eugene Cultivators
from Eugene Cultivators
22.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Now & Later
from Focus North
27.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland x Blue Power
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip - Gardens of Odin
from Gardens of Odin
25.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Funk Dawg Fuel - Gaia's Ganja Garden
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Funk Dawg Fuel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sophie's Breath - Focus North
from Focus North
28.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath x Sophisticated Lady
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Green Acres Farm
27.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie - Kline Cultivation
from Kline Cultivation
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Starfighter - Kline Cultivation
from Kline Cultivation
19.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Starfighter
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Cake - Left Coast Farms
from Left Coast Farms
26.42%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Magic Melon - Kleen Karma
from Kleen Karma Gardens
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Royal Highness - Kleen Karma
from Kleen Karma Gardens
29.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Critical Mass - Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
12%
THC
8%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Midnight Trich Farms
27.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mana - Do-Si-Dos
from Mana Extracts
62.11%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Nice Cherry
from Botanical Laboratories
69.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Nice Cherry
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Lemon Kush x Sour Diesel
from Bobsled
69.6%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Lemon Kush x Sour Diesel
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar - Rosin
from Pruf Cultivar
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar - Rosin
from Pruf Cultivar
70.95%
THC
0.2%
CBD
CSG
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Dr Jolly's Live Resin - Huckleberry Diesel
from Dr. Jolly's
71.93%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Dr Jolly's Live Resin - White Tahoe Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
66.75%
THC
0.14%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Beehive - Twilight Zone
from Beehive Extracts
61.65%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Twilight Zone
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Beehive - Gorilla Dream
from Beehive Extracts
69.55%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Gorilla Dream
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Trainwreck
from Bobsled
73.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Delato
from Botanical Laboratories
68.45%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Delato
Strain
$211 g
In-store only
12345 ... 8