Came from out of town and needed my meds. This place has everything you need or could want at a great price. Top that off with awsome customer service. I really enjoyed this place, made me feel welcome.
Hurleypride14
on November 16, 2019
gave this place another chance and spoke with the assistant manager! much better experience and would recommend going in. will continue to be a customer! Thank you
Kristykac
on October 26, 2019
I love that they have a prize wheel! It makes it so fun to shop there. Their concentrate selection is top notch, and their top shelf flower is the bomb. The Banana Hammock smelled and smoked amazing!
Bobbybadseed
on October 19, 2019
Top notch customer service, great flower selection!
GloTurtle
on October 15, 2019
Great customer service, very welcoming, informed and helpful!
Tylorandrachel
on October 11, 2019
Service was fast, friendly and informative. I bought some purple punch and since it was “thank you Thursday” I even got a pre roll for free! I will definitely be going back again!
Brittanyann528
on October 6, 2019
I love going into this place! They always make you feel welcome and they always make you leave with a smile :)
Budding
on September 29, 2019
Tarantula legs cost me 70 bucks for four with a veterans discount it was a rip off