Fantastic place! Everyone was super happy to help, wonderful at explaining everything, and great to talk to. Will most definitely be heading back, and frequently at that!
4.8
10 reviews
Informative and patient. Great place. My regular.
Great service and product selections. They are great with answering questions and providing recommendations.
I called to ask about some things I saw on their Leafly menu...The online menu REALLY needs work, everything I asked about the girl, I believe her name was Tiffany, told me they were out of or back ordered on. But she made suggestions and was so nice even when I got short with her. I ended up going in and finding some things to hold me over
We apologize that are menu was not up to date, we have since revised it and you'll find that its much more complete now sorry for the inconvenience. Good thing Tiff was there to step in! Thanks for coming in and for leaving a review. -HHG
They got in a bunch of new strains in today. Tiffany gave me a courtesy call in the morning because she remembered I was waiting for new sativas, these guys are the damn sweetest!
Tiffany is on top of things 24/7! Very fortunate to have her with us and we are glad she reached out to you and contributed to our tradition of wonderful customer service. -HHG
I was really hoping to get some kushy gumies but the person on the phone said they were out. So i was goin to get joints but went in and there was no sativa... bad luck, oh for 2. Tiffany found me some other candies and a decent priced eighth with some papers
Sorry to hear about the KushyPunch gummies, you caught them right in the middle of a transition but their products are back on the shelves again and better than ever! Thankful for Tiffany rising to the occasion and impressing us all once more, she is our shining star! Thanks for your business and the review. -HHG
At first I was embarrassed to ask a lot of questions but Tiffany made me feel very comfortable. She went into detail about almost all the products with me, I swear she's a walking encyclopedia for their stock. I'll definitely be back!
We are here to educate and assist in any way we can, never hesitate to ask questions. We want you to know as much as possible about anything you are interested in! Luckily Tiffany was able to guide you in the right direction with her knowledge and willingness to help. She exemplifies our standards of customer care. See you soon! -HHG
My go to spot! Super dank nugs for a decent price. Staff is hella chill and super knowledgeable too.
Happy to oblige & thanks for coming in! -HHG
This was my first dispensary experience in California and it was amazing, wonderful staff and security and large selection. Would recommend.
Julian585 That makes us very happy to hear, and we are honored to be your first dispensary. Come back soon to check our ever-expanding selection of products. Thanks for the great review! -HHG
Great place. Good selection, good atmosphere. Their own parking lot is good too!
Chelseata Your kind words won't go unnoticed! We are happy to provide ease of access for all of our customers, medical or recreational. And its amazing to hear our hard efforts are appreciated. -HHG