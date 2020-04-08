Deals
During this Stay Home, Stay Safe policy, we remain open for our normal business hours of 11-8pm daily. All sales can be placed online or by phone. All orders are curbside-pickup only. Call the store upon arrival so we can bring your order out to you promptly. Our Menu on Leafly and on our website is well-maintained and provides accurate descriptions and in-house photography of all of our products. Please feel free to utilize our online menu and cart for fast and easy pickup. You can also order by phone by calling the store. This is to increase the safety for all of our patrons. We appreciate your understanding. We have also installed Budtender Consultations on our website, visit homegrownapothecary.com and choose Talk to a Budtender to schedule a meeting to video chat or receive a phone call from one of our budtenders. We have always been known for our knowledge, and helping people to find their way down the path to wellness. This service allows us to maintain our excellent customer service.
