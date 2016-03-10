Nhoj951
this place rocks. employees are the friendliest!
4.8
10 reviews
Fucking love you guys
I've never physically been to this location but I often order delivery from here. My address is a tricky one to find and the delivery people always figure it out! And they're usually on time :) They execute very professional and friendly deliveries.
We hope you get a chance to come in and check out our stores sometime, but thank you for your kind words! Come say High sometime so we can maybe get a 5 on that atmosphere! 😉
Staff is always friendly.
Thank you Jugbo! We appreciate your shout out!
love the people here always happy to see you walk in the doors and very fast with the service.
Why Thank you Comper21! We appreciate you nd hope you will come back and see us again soon! Much Love!
Great friendly staff that helps with whatever you need
Hemick, thank you! We pride ourselves on our customer service and are always looking to get our customers a great deal and leave happy! Come back and say hey again soon!
love it! regular customer.
Right on, CrazyinOregon! Thank you so much for your continued support! You are appreciated and valued! See you soon!
Everything was awesome!
Thank you so much JimBotum69! We appreciate your feedback!
Awesome knowledgeable staff
Thank you Riotgirl08! We appreciate the recognition. We have a great staff who always challenges themselves to stay up on all the latest information as well as we as a company, strive to always seek out and absorb as much knowledge to pass along to our customers!
I just moved up here from stx and homegrown is just down the street, cool place.✌
Welcome Isaidrobin! We are happy to have you and be your new local spot! Stay lit!