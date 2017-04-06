shaneybunch on October 14, 2018

The best in town hands down.after shopping everyone else as a rec. user and a medical user these guys are always on top of there discounts and deals and quality control like no other on the dabs. Plenty cheap pretty damn good weed. I'm eusilly a top shelf guy but here they make it hard with there cheap stuff being inhouse grown are able to offer it much cheaper were most go get there cheap from auction making it old and crusty weed. Plenty more good stuff one could say about these guys.