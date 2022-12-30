You recently viewed
About this dispensary
House of Dank Medical Cannabis - 8 Mile
House of Dank Medical Cannabis 8 Mile provides world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, apparel, CBD and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every patient is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products, and unmatched guest servicing.
Leafly member since 2014
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of House of Dank Medical Cannabis - 8 Mile
Updates
BUY ANY JEETER PRODUCT AND GET A JEETER APPLES AND BANANAS .5G FOR FREE, PURCHASE A SELECT ELITE 1G GRAM CART AND RECEIVE A SELECT NANO 100MG GUMMY FOR FREE