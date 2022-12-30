I used to like house of dank heard great things about them this was my first time first buy and I make a nice price purchase waited hours I ordered my flower and items around 6pm didn’t arrive until 11:30 pm but I wasn’t upset because I love how the company went out there way to still deliver but it doesn’t tell u on the site they charge a card fee so that leaves u with deliver price of weed and the card fee if your not using cash packaging was fire but let’s get to the weed the strain doesn’t get u high neither strain I ordered it’s like the weed smells like mold or it’s old idk i mean not even a few hours high so basically it was a waste of money i could have cried because people work hard for their money now I’m stuck with bs flower love their prices not so much the weed idk maybe I got a bad batch because this isn’t it I even rolled a blunt a joint I tried to get someone else high and it gets u high enough too when your in that session after it just goes away

