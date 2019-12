Baconlover1970 on July 16, 2019

Haven’t been in this place for a while, but decided to stop by again. Location is on the way to and from airport , so that is convenient. Flowers are finest in the state. Hands down the best flower I saw out of all the dispensaries I went to the 7/10 holiday. No shake or small bids here and flowers have great trich coverage Their Sugar concentrates are incredibly terpy and strong. Staff was much better than a visit from this winter. They were ready to help with all my questions.