TLDR: HT medical cannabis should be your first choice for flower! This place is now called HT medical cannabis and they are starting to sell concentrates as well as flower. It is a GORGEOUS place. As you come in, you’ll be in a little waiting area. They have the check in desk and some seats with a menu on the wall TV. I am usually buzzed back to the main dispensary right away. I always feel a sense of calm here. The walls are a warm, woodsy brown and there are “vines” on the walls. The product display cases are very nice. They have individual lights that show off the flowers very well. As for their product, it’s awesome. They regularly have flower that tests above 25% THC and I’ve even got a 30% strain that really f-cked me up. If you love flower (I’m mostly a dabber but I go back to flower once in awhile). you’ve found your store! They are adding more concentrates and vapes too. They have awesome sales fairly frequently so you can get good $h!t and save money to buy an awesome bong to put it in!