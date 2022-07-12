HT Medical Cannabis - Spring Hill
About this dispensary
HT Medical Cannabis is proud to offer FL patients the highest-quality plant medicine in the state. Utilizing biocontrols and regenerative growing practices, our premium indoor and outdoor grown strains create uniquely powerful products that deliver safe and consistent relief with every dose. Phone: (352) 355-4322 Email: springhill@shopbotanist(dot)com Located on Spring Hill Drive right before the four corners intersection. 10520 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608, USA Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Deals at HT Medical Cannabis - Spring Hill
First time patients at HT Medical Cannabis receive 20% off their entire purchase. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.
Thank you for your service! Veteran discounts require a Veterans ID and a Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.
A discount for patients 55 and older. Senior discounts require a patient be at least 55 years old and possess a Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.