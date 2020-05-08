A discount offered for patients who are apart of SNAP or SSI. SNAP discounts require a SNAP Card or Benefit Verification Letter and a Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.

A discount for patients 55 and older. Senior discounts require a patient be at least 55 years old and possess a Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.

Thank you for your service! Veteran discounts require a Veterans ID and a Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.

First time patients at HT Medical Cannabis receive 20% off their entire purchase. Can not be stacked with other discounts or promotions. Accessories are not valid for discount.

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.