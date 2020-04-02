762 products
Shatterday
30% off all Concentrates $24+ and Vape Cartridges
No discounts can be combined
All Products
Tropicana Punch by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
Sour Banana Sherbert by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
sour banana sherbet by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by SUBX
from SUBX
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by Sitka
from Sitka
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
platinum kush by Sitka
from Sitka
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Wedding Cake by Sitka
from Sitka
12.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Pre 98 Bubba 3.5g by Leaph
from Leaph
15.56%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Godfather Kush by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17.04%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Granola Funk by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
21.24%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Urkle by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
19.37%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sunburn by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
16.16%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Pre 98 Bubba by Leaph
from Leaph
15.56%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
The Real Wedding Cake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
21.8%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
MAC by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
20.93%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Random Task by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
16.54%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Spectrum CBD by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
8.29%
THC
8.95%
CBD
Spectrum CBD
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Chem Mint by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Glucifer OG by Mama J’s
from Refine x Mama J’s Xtracted
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Gorilla Cookies #03 by Omg Sykes
from OMG Sykes
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies #03
Strain
$1351 ounce
$1351 ounce
Pike Place OG by Super Dave Genetics
from Super Dave Genetics
20.02%
THC
___
CBD
$232 grams
$232 grams
$40⅛ ounce
SuperDaveOG by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Gelato #33 by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
SuperDave OG by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$232 grams
$232 grams
Punch by Ice Cream Cannabis
from Ice Cream Cannabis
13.28%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Gorilla Glue #4 by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$1751 ounce
$1751 ounce
Super Silver Haze by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$1751 ounce
SHARK BITE #1 by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
6.1%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Shark Bite
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Twerkle by Kush Brothers
from The Kush Brothers
21%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Twerkle
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
The Squeeze by Kush Brothers
from The Kush Brothers
17%
THC
0.32%
CBD
The Squeeze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Mac #11 by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
25.19%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
DOZ by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gushers by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
22.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Forbidden Fruit by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Gelato #41 by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
23.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Chemolition Man 3.5g - Fire Bros
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Chemolition Man
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Chemolition Man by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
Kiwi Berry by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
20%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
ManBearPig by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
24%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
