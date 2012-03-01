Seattlesmoker420
Best prices hands down and on shatterday is when I stock up big time. Drive from north Seattle just to get there. I love you all.
4.6
10 reviews
This I my go to place with very friendly and helpful service especially the manger and owner. It may be a smaller place but they have a great selection of products. Also anytime I've had any issue with a product they've been more then happy to help with the problems I've had with certain products. Such an awesome place.
Absolutely LOVE this place! Great, knowledgeable bud tenders and the friendliest staff around! I keep going back because of the great atmosphere and quality of the products!
Great location, huge selection of concentrates, decently priced pot shop with a hip boutique vibe.
This shop is so true to real cannabis culture. Great prices, the store is disability friendly/accesible, the staff is so knowledgeable and caring. This is the type of shop that you make your "go-to" location!
This location has a great selection of top product. Used to be a Washington medical shop so you know they understand good quality product. They carry Gold Leaf and Solstice some of my favorite medical to recreational brands in WASHINGTON STATE. The location has a big parking lot. The shop is like in a trailer but clean and nice on the inside. Well lit at night time. Knowledgeable staff also!
Best in the NW because products plus the gurls . :)
Great bud, good bud tenders. Always have top shelf (firebros). Decent prices. Always my goto at least 3 times a week. The girls always know what to out in front of me and KC too. Thank you Hypeherbally staff for being one of the best collectives around. See ya Wednesday. Lol
Wow, far too expensive. No break on quantity.
Thank you for your review, we appreciate your feedback. We do offer discounts on our top shelf on Tuesdays, discounts on all of our flower all day on Sundays, Happy Hour discounts Monday-Friday 8am-10am & price breaks starting on the half ounces every day of the week.
I love this shop! I have gone to many, but these guys really set themselves apart. The quality is great, the staff is caring, and I always have a nice experience. Thanks guys!!
THANK YOU! We reopened please come see us! :)