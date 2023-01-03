Indigrow - Muskegon
Penny Pre-Roll For New Customers w/ ANY Purchase.
25% Off African Frost, Kilimanjaro And/Or Kwazulu Premium 1/8ths.
Saturdays Only.
You Name It Bundles - 20% Off Everything.
Sundays Only. Any Two Or More Items.
$5 Off All Carts And Concentrates.
BOGO on ALL Select 1/8th Flower.
Thursdays Only.
BOGO African Frost Premium 1/8ths.
Fridays Only.
Get 1 Point Per $1 Spent. Rewards Point System To Include: 100 Points = $.01 Pre-Roll 200 Points = $.01 Edible or Premium 1G 250 Points = $.01 Vape Cart 300 Points = $.01 Premium 1/8th 350 Points = $.01 Concentrate
Points Are Calculated Post Discount And Pre-Tax.
Receive 20% Off All Edibles on Tuesday.
Tuesdays Only.
Multiple Giveaways To Be Found In African Frost Premium 1/8ths. Giveaways Include: * 5%-25% discounts that may be stacked w/ other in-store promos * Free Apparel (T-Shirts, Hats, Chillums, One-Hitters, Etc.) * Free Facility Tours * One Grand Prize Winner To Receive Heir Handpipe of His/Her Choice.
Customer May Only Use (1) One Discount Cap Per Transaction; Customer Cannot Stack Multiple Discount Caps.
