Over the past year, we have reopened all three of our original locations. 43 Strains in our rotation, besides what we wholesale direct. 9 Strains minimum on our wall, at all times. Shake Deals, Ounce Deals, Member Deals, Industry Deals, and any other deal we can think of, we do. Established in 2009 Indispensary was, and is, one of Colorado's first Medical Marijuana Dispensaries. Last year, Indispensary teamed up with Happy Buddha to continue producing the high quality flower our patients know and love.