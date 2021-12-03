Indispensary - Stone
Promotions
Buy 5 or More Cans, and each can is $10 each OTD!
All Seed & Seed Ounces, $100 OTD, but... $180 for 2 Ounces OTD!!! EPC Friendly.
All Non-Live Wax, Shatter, Budder... pretty much, anything not live, dont worry, live has its own deal... $10 OTD
Until supplies, then the next order.
Mix and Match, ok. All Non-Live Concentrates, in-stock.
As long as supplies last.
All Clearwater Ounces $200 OTD! EPC Friendly.
Jar flower trimmings, not floor or trim bin. We constantly trim from Start to Cart, so when we trim the jars, we pre-pack them. Plenty to choose from, we love shake!
No, Leo will not go and trim a jar for you, no matter how much ice cream you offer him...anymore.
If a signed-Member, purchases an Indispensary T-Shirt, and wear's that T-shirt on their visit; they will receive a Keef Cola with their purchase.
You have to wear the shirt, and buy something, anything so I don't get in trouble. I mean, come on... a free Keef, for just being you?!
Normally, $25 OTD, but every dispensary freaked out at our prices. Almost all are on the wall for you to compare the before and after.
While Supplies last, but they will refil bi-weekly.
