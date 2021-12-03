Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Buy 5 or More Keef 100mg Keef Cola's at $10 each OTD. Valid 12/4/2021 - 2/6/2022 Buy 5 or More Cans, and each can is $10 each OTD!

Seed & Smith Flower Ounces, $100 OTD! (EPC Friendly) Valid 12/4/2021 - 3/6/2022 All Seed & Seed Ounces, $100 OTD, but... $180 for 2 Ounces OTD!!! EPC Friendly.

All Non-Live Wax, Shatter, Budder... $10 per Gram, OTD! Valid 12/4/2021 - 2/6/2022 All Non-Live Wax, Shatter, Budder... pretty much, anything not live, dont worry, live has its own deal... $10 OTD Until supplies, then the next order.

40 Grams of Wax, Shatter, Budder; any non live concentrate, in stock, $8.50 per Gram. Valid 12/4/2021 - 4/3/2022 Mix and Match, ok. All Non-Live Concentrates, in-stock. As long as supplies last.

Clearwater Flower Ounces, $200 OTD! (incl. Gary Payton#20) Valid 12/4/2021 - 4/3/2022 All Clearwater Ounces $200 OTD! EPC Friendly.

Shake Ounces $60 (Jar flower trimmings, not floor or trim bin) Valid 12/4/2021 - 2/15/2022 Jar flower trimmings, not floor or trim bin. We constantly trim from Start to Cart, so when we trim the jars, we pre-pack them. Plenty to choose from, we love shake! No, Leo will not go and trim a jar for you, no matter how much ice cream you offer him...anymore.

Member T-Shirt Benny Valid 12/4/2021 - 7/17/2022 If a signed-Member, purchases an Indispensary T-Shirt, and wear's that T-shirt on their visit; they will receive a Keef Cola with their purchase. You have to wear the shirt, and buy something, anything so I don't get in trouble. I mean, come on... a free Keef, for just being you?!