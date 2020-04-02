476 products
Happy Hour 20% off everything in the store!!**
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/2/2030
In honor of all your hard work you do everyday, we offer 20% off your purchase NO punch card needed! EVERYONE every day between 4-7 P.M. 7 days a week and all day, everyday for the month of November will be 20% your whole purchase!! *Happy Hour price is Leafly listed price*
*Currently discounted items excluded*
All Products
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
26.11%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jolly OG
from Virgin Cannabis
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal
from Meraki
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skunktek's Send Off
from Meraki
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Cold Frame Farms
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
21.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Louie XIII OG
from Otto's OG Farm
26.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Happy Valley Cannabis
26.24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kona Gold
from Virgin Cannabis
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ADAK
from Virgin Cannabis
22.58%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Power OG
from Herbal Dynamics
21.23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chunk Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bernie MAC
from Happy Valley Cannabis
23.22%
THC
___
CBD
$2.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
8541
from 3 Flavors Farms
21.01%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Brittle
from 3 Flavors Farms
22.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki
6.77%
THC
14.4%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who
from Meraki
26.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Grateful Greenery
28.13%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cream Pie
from Virgin Cannabis
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Meraki
20.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from 3 Flavors Farms
26.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Grateful Greenery
26.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Meraki
27.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Mintz
from Virgin Cannabis
27.17%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Portland High Standards
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
I-95
from Old School Farms
26.3%
THC
0.8%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Naked Buds
27.46%
THC
2.06%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Biscuts
from Meraki
31.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Living Things
29.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mentoz
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
32.89%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG
from Grateful Greenery
27.18%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Meraki
18.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Herbal Dynamics
22.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lav n Gas
from Meraki
24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Crasher #2
from Virgin Cannabis
30.43%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Member Temple
from Happy Valley Cannabis
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi
from 3 Flavors Farms
25.32%
THC
0.11%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sapphire
from TH3 Farms
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Grateful Greenery
26.55%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from TH3 Farms
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
