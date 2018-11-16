Derrrp on November 12, 2019

They always have a big variety of flower. They even have killer weed for cheap. As particular example, yesterday I picked up a quarter of THC bomb and it really was 32% as indicated. They consistently have a minimal wait time as they have plenty of staff to handle the rush. Regarding the outstanding, classic weed-buying atmosphere, they are on the edge of town backing I-5. They share a building with a seemingly busy Porn Shop with a large billboard above it sponsored by a church organization that says "Lust takes you straight to Hell" .