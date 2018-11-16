Christypellerin
Best selection. And prices
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Best selection. And prices
They always have a big variety of flower. They even have killer weed for cheap. As particular example, yesterday I picked up a quarter of THC bomb and it really was 32% as indicated. They consistently have a minimal wait time as they have plenty of staff to handle the rush. Regarding the outstanding, classic weed-buying atmosphere, they are on the edge of town backing I-5. They share a building with a seemingly busy Porn Shop with a large billboard above it sponsored by a church organization that says "Lust takes you straight to Hell" .
Happy One Year to the dest Dispo around. Thank you guys for all you do!!!
They usually have a bit of people in their store but it still always feels personal and welcoming. Absolutely one of the best selections and quality around. I go out of my way to stop in for the friendly service and great prices. A+
latest favorite.. owners are interactive and care about their product and consumers. 3 main bud tenders are awesome. GREAT budget and WOW top shelf. just wish it was closer and i had more money
I love this group of people. They are educated, kind, patient and fair. Check them out! You bound to fall for 'em too.
Absolutely everything about inhale is positive satisfactory and overall awesome dispensary. And the people that work there are the best every single one of them very nice people
What an awesome selection of waxes, resins, and THC-A. Justin introduces me to a dozen different products, that turn out to be fabulous. Flawless customer service and good prices. Recommend to all my friends. Bought a t-shirt too.
I don't go to dispo often but when I do go here. Love the quality and its the best deal in OR. The Budtenders actually have knowledge of what they're selling, they are friendly, and will to spend the time making sure their customers are well taken care of. this is definitely my wife's go to place and she shops more than I do.
I love the employees they are amazing!!!!