About this dispensary
Jackpot La Vida
Based in Sacramento, Jackpot La Vida Dispensary combines premium cannabis with a little edge, a little luck, and a lot of personality. Guided by our resident spirit, Bones Malone, we curate top-shelf flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and more from leading brands like Alien Labs, Jeeter, Wyld, Blazy, Cap City, 5G, and other fan favorites made for people who play smart and live boldly. Rooted in urban energy and driven by passion, our team of advocates and industry experts is committed to quality, innovation, and elevating the cannabis experience. At Jackpot, we’re more than a cannabis shop, we’re a community built on connection, creativity, and keeping life interesting.
Leafly member since 2025
- 8125 36TH AVE, Sacramento, CA
- call (916) 809-2906
- visit website
- cash
- License C10-0001573-LIC
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
