I’ve been here 6 or 7 times now since I moved to Lenox. Friendly staff, clean store and good COVID protocol from what I’ve seen so far. Great product selection and the prices are on par or better, really depends on the product so. I was going to BB and CP for awhile but have been steady here so far. The only complaint I have at all is I got some flower that is mildewed. But this is obviously not their fault, that would be on strane.. smh.