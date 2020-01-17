OkieMomma78 on January 24, 2020

Friend told me about their 100 oz. so my husband and I went. The three flowers we smelled all smelled the same and were from diff tiers, because our friend swore swore the sour kiss was amazing we went ahead and got a zip because we don't judge just by smell. when weighing they said they didn't have an oz and would knock some off. what we were shown and what we got were two different things. got home to medicate and there were tons of stems, 19 seeds out of half of the oz that was shake not bud!!! only quarter was actual bud. worse experience as a patient ever.... 👎👎👎👎