they never give shake unless u ask for it and it's always great bud.
Mediwes
on January 27, 2020
$8 for a half gram pre roll is crazy! Shady spot and Reggie type quality. Always smells like people are smoking in the back and you constantly hear them coughing, not professional.
OkieMomma78
on January 24, 2020
Friend told me about their 100 oz. so my husband and I went. The three flowers we smelled all smelled the same and were from diff tiers, because our friend swore swore the sour kiss was amazing we went ahead and got a zip because we don't judge just by smell. when weighing they said they didn't have an oz and would knock some off. what we were shown and what we got were two different things. got home to medicate and there were tons of stems, 19 seeds out of half of the oz that was shake not bud!!! only quarter was actual bud. worse experience as a patient ever.... 👎👎👎👎
SaraGodwin
on January 24, 2020
Great prices, always a good selection of flower. Friendly staff. very convenient.
rachellayne1221
on January 23, 2020
This little place has great deals affordable prices that are OTD at that. Lots of strains to choose from. affordable concentrates. Oh and they're 500mg ice cream is the beezkneez!