Phone Orders Only Until Further Notice
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
UPDATE! We are accepting phone orders only until further notice. NO WALK INS. Place your order from 9am-2pm. No orders accepted after 2pm daily. Pick ups will be allowed from 2pm-6pm. Your order will be confirmed on the phone. Call 928-344-1735 or 480-651-4778 to place your order. TEMPORARILY CLOSED ON SUNDAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
NO WALK INS. PHONE ORDERS ONLY. **SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
All Products
Golden Lemons
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from AZ Nectar Farms
25%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Battered Blunts
from Tierra Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
Moon Rock Strawberry
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
The Rem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Sublime Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos #12
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Idkane - Batter
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
High Grade Sauce Carts- .4g
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38.400mg
In-store only
High Grade RSO - Hybrid
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
High Grade-Live Resin Sugar Wax
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
K.I.N.D - Live Resin Syringe
from KIND Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Cake - Batter
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
High Grade - Batter
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$381 g
In-store only
High Grade - Diamond
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
High Grade Harlox High CBD RSO
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
High Grade- Arianna Syringe 1:1
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$381 g
In-store only
Venom Sugar Crystals
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Venom Crumble
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18½ g
In-store only
High Grade Budder
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Baked Bros - Cherry Syrup 150MG
from Baked Bros™
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Baked Bros - Grape Syrup 150MG
from Baked Bros™
0%
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Keef Kola Original Coke
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
Keef Kola RootBeer
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
Darwin Single Gummy 50mg
from DARWIN™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1050 mg
In-store only
Darwin- Choc Bar Caramel - 100mg CBD/ 10mg THC
from DARWIN™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Darwin- CBD Carmel 125mg
from DARWIN™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33125 mg
In-store only
Mind Ryte Drops
from Mind Ryte
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11100 mg
In-store only
DD Fruity Mellow Treat 75 mg
from Aunt Ellie's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Keef Kola Purple Passion
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
Keef Kola Orange Kush
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
Keef Kola Blue Razz
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
Sublime - Grape Sucker - 50mg
from Sublime Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9each
In-store only
K.I.N.D Kaps THC - 200mg
from KIND Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Baked Bros - Strawberry Kiwi Syrup - 600mg (Indica)
from Baked Bros™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7860 0
In-store only
Baked Bros - Mango Syrup- 300 mg (Sativa)
from Baked Bros™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Darwin - Gummies - 500mg
from DARWIN™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$68each
In-store only
